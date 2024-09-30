-
Thousands travel from around the state to attend the Elders and Youth conference and the Alaska Federation of Natives convention every year. The week is considered by many as one of celebration — this year was different.Download Audio
Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
Tribal representatives from across the state are gathered in Anchorage today, intently working on language for an accord, or treaty, between Alaska tribes to compel Congress to enact an Alaska Native Restoration Act.