The state is sending an emergency generator to Tuluksak, which has not had power since Friday afternoon.
While Alaska is known for its oil, it's also home to another energy source: Hydrokinetic power, which uses turbines to harness energy from tides, rivers, and waves. Four separate test projects are underway this summer, and many more could be just around the corner. Why does Alaska lead the way in hydrokinetic power? And what's driving growth in the industry?
The proposed Susitna Watana Dam project is moving forward. The Alaska Energy Authority, which is planning to build the huge hydroelectric facility, has filed paperwork with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which, if approved, puts the project on a timeline for completion in about six years.
The Talkeetna Community Council voted to file a motion to intervene in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s permitting process for the proposed Susitna-Watana Dam.