With the current budget bottleneck in the state legislature, there is both good and bad news for communities. Some bills that would have increased costs for local governments are on the shelf this session, while there is certainty that communities statewide will be receiving less revenue sharing. While lawmakers struggle to close the budget gap, most headlines are focused on the big picture. But what about the small screen? On this week's Alaska Edition we'll take a look at how the state's fiscal crisis is translating in small town Alaska. Listen Now:

