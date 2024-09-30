-
On this week's Alaska Edition, Zachariah Hughes sits down with reporters to take a look at crime rates around Alaska and discusses certain trends that may be indicative of deeper issues.
-
Bethel saw the opening of its first liquor store since the 1970s. Opioid detox centers were a hot topic in the headlines this week. And as always, the struggle behind commercial marijuana continues throughout the state. On this week's Alaska Edition, we go behind the headlines with a group of reporters covering stories on drugs and alcohol.
-
Municipality of Anchorage planners are engaged in a project that could outline how the city will look in 20 years. In the meantime, Anchorage neighborhoods are changing. Throughout the past decade, the city has seen growth that has brought forth new challenges. This week, a team of presenters has been hosting informational sessions around town on the Anchorage Bowl Land Use Plan Map Update. On this week's Alaska Edition, these presenters will fill us in on how the community can further this discussion.
-
With the current budget bottleneck in the state legislature, there is both good and bad news for communities. Some bills that would have increased costs for local governments are on the shelf this session, while there is certainty that communities statewide will be receiving less revenue sharing. While lawmakers struggle to close the budget gap, most headlines are focused on the big picture. But what about the small screen? On this week's Alaska Edition we'll take a look at how the state's fiscal crisis is translating in small town Alaska. Listen Now:
-
Republican voters in 12 states went to the polls to indicate which of the Republican candidates they want for the 2016 presidential race. On this week's Alaska Edition, we review the results of the Republican poll, and what impact Alaska's support may or may not have on a national level. Listen Now:
-
This week the University of Alaska's annual sustainable agriculture conference brought together farmers, livestock producers and other major players in the agriculture community to discuss the future of the industry in Alaska. On this week's Alaska Edition, we'll look at some of the innovations in agriculture that have taken place in the state over the past few years as well as the opportunity for buying locally and food security throughout the state. Listen Now:
-
Listen Now:On this week's Alaska Edition we discuss energy in Alaska, where bush residents have not seen prices drop for gasoline or diesel fuel, even though gas is a little more than $2 a gallon in Anchorage.
-
The number of nonresident workers in Alaska surpassed the number of residential workers in 2014. What's causing this statistic and what can be done to encourage local hiring within the state? This week's Alaska Edition tackles these questions and looks at the legality of policies aiming to increase the number of Alaskan workers. Listen Now:
-
Whether it’s viral videos about kayak-eating bears, or footage of alleged police brutality--some of Alaska’s biggest stories in the last year started as clips on social media. This week's Alaska Edition looks at how video and new media are shaping the way we get our news.Listen Now:
-
The Alaska LNG special session came to a close last week. It was the third special session held this year. Zachariah Hughes hosts a reporter's roundtable diving into the complex issues surround the LNG project. What decisions came out of this session? And what exactly does this mean for Alaska? Listen Now: