Alaska Department of Natural Resources

The state has approved a right-of-way lease agreement for the Alaska Stand Alone Pipeline, the in-state gas project which has the approval of the Alaska State House.
President Obama created Tuesday a new inter-agency group to coordinate oil and gas development in Alaska.
The state has received more than 100 bids for this year's Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale. That's the highest number since 1983. At the lease sale Wednesday morning in Anchorage, the state will learn the dollar amount of the bids and which tracts companies are interested in.
