alaska common ground

  • Addressing Alaskans
    Alaska's high healthcare costs, a Storytelling event
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, January, 16 2017, at 2:00 p.m. We’re going to continue our series on the high healthcare costs in Alaska with an evening of personal stories detailing how Alaskan health care costs have affected lives, businesses, and government. We'll hear stories that illustrate the personal, economic, and fiscal consequences that our elevated healthcare costs have on all Alaskans.LISTEN HERE
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Facts & trends regarding Alaska's high healthcare costs
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, January 9, at 2:00 p.m. A very dense and well-informed discussion regarding the facts and trends for the high healthcare costs we have here in Alaska. This event features original findings from financial analyst Mark Foster, commentary on those findings from Assistant Professor of Economics Mouhcine Guettabi, followed by questions from the audience.Listen Here
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Choosing Our Future: Alaska's Fiscal Options
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, October, 24 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Addressing Alaskans, this week, is taking a look into Alaska’s fiscal options by discussing facts, frequently discussed approaches and the dollars attached to the state’s very real budget issues. LISTEN HERE