-
The State Department of Transportation yesterday (Monday) announced that it has selected Ketchikan-based Alaska Ship and Drydock as the construction manager and general contractor for the new Alaska Class Ferry.
-
Ferry supporters are lobbying Governor Sean Parnell to keep money for a new vessel in the budget. But even if it survives his veto pen, it may not be enough.
-
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...