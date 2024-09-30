alaska author

-
Rachel DeTemple wanted a better way to teach students Shakespeare that didn’t equate to period correct dentistry, so she put together a version of Hamlet that even the most Bard-hating reader could enjoy. That's why she released “Hamlet by William Shakespeare: The Know-it-All Version.”
Most authors struggle to get their work noticed...at all...and would love to get a phone call by a publisher, asking them to write something...but when an editor called Northwest arctic resident and writer Seth Kantner asking him to write about caribou, this was his response: ...I said no.