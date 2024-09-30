-
“I kind of joked that I started a Grade “A” dairy with a “C” team,” said Kelli Foreman who runs Kodiak's Heritage Farm and Ranch.
-
Alaska Pacific University will partner with Seattle U to offer the state’s first dual MBA/law programAlaska Pacific University will begin offering a dual law and masters of business administration program this fall. The program is in partnership with Seattle University.
-
The Seward-based folk band has seen its share of lineup changes over the years, but they've maintained their mission of good vibes and good times. The band is playing dates across the state and will be performing in Anchorage at Williwaw on Saturday, July 1. We're joined by lead singer and guitarist Tyson Davis, keyboardist Kyle Comeau, and bassist Ben Sayers as they reflect on the last decade and what comes next.
-
Across our community, Alaskans are trying to navigate the new realities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conversations about masking, vaccines, and whether to return to work and school can trigger strong feelings and in some cases have resulted in strained friendships and divided families. These conversations mimic the political divide and frequently devolve into defensiveness, contempt, criticism, and hurt feelings. These high conflict conversations do nothing to improve public health and are tearing at the foundations of our community and the sense of unity we take pride in as Alaskans.
-
March is decision time for college bound students. This Outdoor Explorer features Alaska's outdoor university degree programs and the value they add to the outdoor profession.
-
On this episode of State of Art we hear from five-time Olympian Kikkan Randall and Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute communications director Ashley Heimbigner about their seafood hacks, underrated seafood options, and more.
-
The UAA Women’s basketball program is elite. Conference champs, sweet 16 appearances, perennial national championship contender, and of course - mayhem! What makes them so successful? How much attention are they getting locally, and nationally? Should they be getting more attention given their success? And what does the future hold for UAA basketball?
-
Juneteenth has been called “America’s Second Independence Day”. But surveys show that only about half of Americans even know what Juneteenth is. So what exactly is Juneteenth? Why is it important? And should it be celebrated? With community leaders Jasmin Smith and Dino Allen, we will discuss the history behind Juneteenth and its continued modern day significance on the next episode of Hometown, Alaska
-
On December 17th, Anchorage rockers Photonak released "Tempered."
-
Ski areas around Alaska are opening with the motto "Ski Well, Be Well." This show features ski areas around Alaska in this year of COVID.