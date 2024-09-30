-
Thirteen rookies will hit the trail this weekend for the 1000 mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. They are an international bunch, hailing from Norway, Russia and even Brazil. Eight call Alaska home, including musher Christine Roalofs who keeps 22 dogs in a barn in her backyard in east Anchorage. Roalofs is a pediatric dentist who fell in love with the idea of racing the Iditarod when she moved to Alaska more than a decade ago.
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
Outside in most of Alaska it still looks a lot like winter. But a true harbinger of the coming warm season has announced itself in the Northern Interior…
Eagle attacks, drunken mishaps, and intimate encounters gone horribly wrong: These are just a few of the reasons that people across the state look forward to the Unalaska police blotter. But the joy of the blotter isn’t just in the ridiculous items it contains – it’s in the way that Sgt. Jennifer Shockley writes about them. KUCB’s Alexandra Gutierrez introduces us to Alaska’s most literary police officer.
Singer, songwriter Jeff Kanzler first came to Alaska a decade ago to visit a lovely Alaskan girl. They didn’t end up together, but he still considers her to be something of his angel in life for introducing him to the Last Frontier.
This week, we visit Tok, on the Alaska Highway, to find out just what folks there do during the deep freeze of winter, while we delve into the mystery of how Tok got its name. John Rusyniak in Tok took a few minutes to talk with us.
The 31st annual Talkeetna Bachelor’s Auction had another full house when more than 240 ladies packed in to the Sheldon Arts hangar last weekend.
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
The book and movie adaptation of Into the Wild prompts some Alaskans to roll their eyes. But the account of Christopher McCandless’s ill-fated pilgrimage to the Bus 142 inspires many others to follow his path on the Stampede Trail. But the trek to bus can be dangerous – even fatal. Reporter Diana Saverin decided to take her own trip there and has this story.
It can be hard to find child care in small town Alaska. The Petersburg Children’s Center is a lifeline for working families in the small southeast town. But the nonprofit facility has struggled financially recently after a former executive director stole thousands of dollars.