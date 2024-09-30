-
The hearing into a Coast Guard pilot’s alleged negligence is over. The Article 32 proceeding wrapped up Friday afternoon in Juneau after the last round of witnesses.
The investigating officer for a hearing into last year's fatal Coast Guard helicopter crash off the coast of Washington State says he'll consider an additional charge of dereliction of duty against the crash's sole survivor, Lieutenant Lance Leone.
Thursday, July 7, 2011 marks the one-year anniversary of the crash of Coast Guard helicopter 6017, on a routine flight between Astoria, Oregon, and its home base at Air Station Sitka.
