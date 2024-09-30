-
The Alaska Air National Guard is preparing to send about 30 troops to Iraq. They will be from the 168th Refueling Wing, based at Eielson Air Force Base.
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...
As the arctic sea ice pulls back and more shipping, research and other vessels ply the opened-up waters, the U.S. Coast Guard is trying to beef up its arctic presence.