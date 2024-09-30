Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Air

  • News
    Coal and Your Health
    Kristin Spack
    Alaska contains about half of the coal reserves in the United States and development proposals are increasing. No matter if you live nearby a mine or a train transporting coal simply travels through your town, pollutants are released throughout the mining process. Hosted by Alaska Community Action on Toxics, listen to neurologist Dr. Lockwood's talk on "Coal and Your Health" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 3/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
  • News
    Fairbanks Voters Consider Air Quality Ballot Proposition
    Dan Bross
    Fairbanks Borough voters will consider a ballot proposition aimed at reducing wintertime fine particulate pollution. A public meeting on the proposition was held Monday. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the measure targets emissions from wood and coal fired heaters.
  • News
    Military Revises Training Airspace Proposals
    Tim Ellis
    Military officials have revised a set of proposals to expand airspace used for training exercises and lengthen the time those exercises take place in several areas around the Interior.
  • News
    Alaska Air Approves Repurchase of $50 Million in Stock
    Associated Press
    Alaska Air Group Inc. said Monday that its board approved the repurchase of up to $50 million in company stock.