Born in Hong Kong and raised in Alaska, tea connoisseur Jenny Tse takes us on a tour of the world's first geothermal tea farm, hand-rolls a batch of tea leaves, and serves up the freshest cup of hot tea in the heart of winter.
Alaska is working on its next big effort to promote agriculture -- a large-scale land auction in the Interior.
Farming in Alaska has changed and expanded in recent years. As seasons lengthen and innovations in farming techniques advance, advocates for eco-friendly farming see big potential.
The definition of farming has expanded over time from soil-only planting and harvesting to include farmers that harvest from the sea. Along the coast,…
This week the University of Alaska's annual sustainable agriculture conference brought together farmers, livestock producers and other major players in the agriculture community to discuss the future of the industry in Alaska. On this week's Alaska Edition, we'll look at some of the innovations in agriculture that have taken place in the state over the past few years as well as the opportunity for buying locally and food security throughout the state. Listen Now:
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb31a20000Tim Meyers, Meyers Farm, Bethel, Alaska. Photo: Meyers Farm websiteIn what many would consider the least likely location for a farm, Meyers Farm in Bethel, Alaska is thriving and according to owner Tim Meyers, Bethel soil just might be "the last good fertile ground on our planet." Meyers Farm now exports to Anchorage, and intends to expand to become a year round source of Bethel produce. Listen to Tim's keynote address on "Sustainable Agriculture in Rural Alaska," recorded at the Bioneers in Alaska conference on October 16, 2011.
Since the days of the Pioneer Colonists, the Matanuska Valley has been the heart of Alaska's agriculture industry. But changing times demand updated means of production and processing. Today's consumers are increasingly calling for for fresh, locally grown foods, and that is encouraging some growers to look toward expansion, but the lack of a central processing and production center could be holding them back. Is it time to push for a Valley Agricultural Processing and Development Center?
Whether it’s rising food prices, health concerns, sustainability goals or a desire for high quality ingredients, the rush is on for local food in Alaska. Now is the time when Community Supported Agriculture producers look over the results of this year’s season and begin taking on clients for next year.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Natural Resources and the Environment Harris Sherman is traveling around Southeast Alaska this week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving $200,000 in grant money to an organization that will help farmers in rural Alaska.