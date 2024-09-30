Tuesday, August 30 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmNot everyone has kids. Deciding not to become parents can be just as big of a decision as opting to start a family. On this episode of Kids These Days! we speak with two authors who are childfree about why they made the difficult choice to live life without littles and how it impacts their current lives. Plus, a Pew Research study linking higher rates of childlessness with more tolerant social attitudes, and growing old without children.

