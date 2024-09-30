-
Buying out TransCanada puts the state on the hook for $7 billion more in construction costs if the Alaska LNG project ends up going forward. But the governor and his team argue it’s worth it to get more control -- and perhaps more revenue down the line.Download Audio
The speaker of the State House does not have encouraging news on prospects for an Alaska gas pipeline.
The Governor has called for a special legislative session on the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) this spring and is sharing two members of her gas…