Tuesday, August 9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmImagine having to leave your home, your friends, your job and your country – taking everything you can carry and moving from camp to camp until starting over in a foreign country. Now imagine doing this and having to start school, meet a whole new set of peers and do homework in a new language, too. That’s the reality for the some children in refugee families who resettle in Alaska and our two guests are helping to smooth the transition for these newest residents.

Listen