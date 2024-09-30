Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Afghanistan

  • Programs
    State of the State; and the Internet Piracy Bill
    Michael Carey
    The topics up for discussion this week are: the State of the State; new year begins in Congress; Knik Arm Bridge; Sen. Begich visits Afghanistan; Internet-piracy bill; Anchorage Baptist Temple tax exemptions; John Katz departs DC offices; and APRN reporter Libby Casey's last show.KSKA: Friday, 1/20 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/20 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 5:00pm
  • News
    Afghan War Reunites Sitka Classmates
    Robert Woolsey
    A pair of recent Sitka High graduates had an unexpected meeting last week – in a combat hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
  • Photo courtesy of Senator Begich's office: Sen. Begich pins the 1/25 Combat Action Badge on Sergeant Ricardo Tucker of Fort Wainwright’s Stryker Brigade Combat Team.
    News
    Begich Returns From Afghanistan Trip
    Libby Casey
    Alaska Senator Mark Begich says his confidence in the possible success of the war in Afghanistan is higher after a brief, intense trip to the country. He spoke with reporters Monday after returning.
  • News
    Army Investigating Death of Ft. Wainwright-Based Soldier
    Dan Bross
    The Army is investigating the death of a Ft. Wainwright based soldier, trying to determine if it was murder or suicide.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 7, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
  • News
    Anchorage Based Brigade Set to Deploy
    Len Anderson
    About 3500 soldiers stationed at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson will deploy next month to Afghanistan. The 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division's deployment is for one year.
  • News
    Fort Wainwright Soldier Killed by IED
    Steve Heimel
    Another Fort Wainwright Stryker soldier has been killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Pfc Brett Everett Wood, 19, was from Spencer, Indiana. The bomb attack happened Friday while PFC Wood was on foot patrol in Kandahar Province.
  • News
    Fort Wainwright Soldier Dies in IED Attack
    Josh Edge
    A Ft. Wainwright based soldier has died of injuries suffered in an IED. attack in Afghanistan. An Army statement says Specialist Christopher J. Marquis of Tampa Florida was guarding an entry when a vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device blew up.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 30, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.
  • News
    Stryker Soldier Killed
    Steve Heimel
    A Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed by a roadside bomb while on patrol in Afghanistan. PFC Brandon Mullins, age 21, was from Owensboro, Kentucky. He was killed in Kandahar Province last Thursday, and three others in the vehicle were injured.
