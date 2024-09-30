-
It costs more than $1,000 per month to rent a one bedroom apartment in Anchorage according to the most recent rental survey by the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. That number has convinced the city to make affordable housing the main priority in its 2014 Housing and Development Plan. That means money that used to go to social services agencies that serve the poor and homeless will be redirected to projects to help lower rental prices in the city. Download Audio
The Alaska Commission on Aging, along with several state agencies, held a summit on senior housing Wednesday in Anchorage (12/12). Seniors from around the state and those who work with them came together to look for solutions to Alaska's looming senior housing crisis at the Wilda Marston Theatre in the Loussac Library.