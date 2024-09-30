-
KSKA: Monday, August 29, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The adolescent years can be a challenging period for teens and a scary time for parents. While moodiness, self doubt, and high risk behavior are all a part of this highly important developmental stage, some teens can, and do, develop serious mood disturbances like depression and anxiety. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, national expert, Dr. Francis Mondimore, from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, as they discuss the signs, symptoms, and treatment of Adolescent Depression.LISTEN NOW
Many kids often drop out of sports as they feel unsuccessful. This doesn’t have to be. Dr. Woodard’s guest, Mayo Clinic Sport Psychologist Dr. Max Trenerry will discuss how to keep kids interested in sports as well as other sports psychology topics on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.KSKA: Monday 4/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Franklin Roosevelt stated “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” But how do we do this? First we need information, reliable information about youth. This week on Line One, we will look at some facts about our youth in Anchorage and how two organizations are using the information to help develop youth for the future.KSKA: Monday 11/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The leading causes of death in adolescents are linked to teen drinking and drug use. However, alcohol is responsible for more teen deaths than all other drugs combined. Mondays' Line One guest is Dr. John R Knight founder and director of the Center for Adolescent Substance Abuse Research at Children’s Hospital Boston. His goal is to improve screening and intervention for adolescent substance abuse in medical office settings.KSKA: 10/29 at 2:00 pm
Are today's young women under so much pressure to be beautiful, to succeed at school and sports and to be sweet and nice that they are becoming depressed earlier in life? One new book thinks so. "The Triple Bind: Saving Our Teen Girls from Today's Pressures" presents an interesting look at how the pressure on young girls can take a nasty toll. So, where's the balance and what can be done?KSKA: Tuesday 9/13 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm