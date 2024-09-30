adolescent

Franklin Roosevelt stated “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” But how do we do this? First we need information, reliable information about youth. This week on Line One, we will look at some facts about our youth in Anchorage and how two organizations are using the information to help develop youth for the future.KSKA: Monday 11/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

