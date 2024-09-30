-
Senators Mark Begich and Maria Cantwell Friday called on the Obama administration to free up emergency funding from the National Science Foundation to…
-
The Parnell administration is still weighing whether to apply for a waiver from the No Child Left Behind Act. School officials in Kodiak have mixed feelings about the act, but they’re hoping Governor Parnell decides to apply for the waiver.
-
Congress wrapped up its summer work Tuesday without passing legislation to keep the Federal Aviation Administration open. Political bickering has partially shut it down – and may continue to until after Labor Day when Congress returns from its August recess.