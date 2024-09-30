-
Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan gave his annual 'State of the City' address at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, saying Anchorage faces a $30 million budget shortfall . He also gave an update on the Port of Anchorage expansion project, Ship Creek development, Title 21 and the Mayor's Education Summit that took place last spring. Listen to his full speech including questions from the audience on ballot measures 1 and 2 this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 8/23 at 2:00 pm
-
Tune in to KSKA Thursday (Feb. 23) at 3:00 pm to hear Senator Lisa Murkowski's annual address to the Alaska legislature. KSKA will also broadcast Senator Mark Begich and Alaska Chief Justice Walter Carpeneti's in the weeks ahead. Thursday Feb. 23 @ 3:00 pm - Senator Lisa Murkowski Wednesday Feb. 29 @ 3:00 pm - Chief Justice Walter Carpeneti Monday March 5 @ 3:00 pm - Senator Mark BegichYou can also watch live coverage on Gavel Alaska. Fresh Air can be heard at 11:00 pm on KSKA.
-
Listen toAlaska Governor Sean Parnell's State of the State address live from Juneau this Wednesday (Jan. 18) at 7:00 pm on KSKA FM.Streaming video will be available at Gave to GavelSchedule Updates: Hometown, Alaskawill repeat one hour later at 8:00 pm and Tech Nation will return next week on KSKA.
-
President Obama will address a joint session of Congress Thursday, September 8 at 3:00pm Alaska time (7 PM ET) to talk about the economy and his jobs creation plan. KSKA: Thursday, 9/8 at 3:00 pm