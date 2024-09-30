-
KSKA: July 15 at 2:45pm Midnight Sun Theatre teams up again this year with Anchorage Community Theatreto present a summer offering--this time it's Ken Ludwig's Baskerville, A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Tune into Stage Talk this week to find out how five actors portray over 40 characters in this fast moving mystery/comedy. Baskerville performs at Anchorage Community Theatre July 8-30.LISTEN NOW
One of Anchorage's favorite summer ventures is returning with Stories at the Cemetery (at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery) July 12th at 6:00pm. Bruce Kelly, historian and actor, along with actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us who we'll "meet" this year.KSKA: Friday, July 3, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Two of Anchorage's finest actors join together in the two-person play about love and science, David Rambo's The Ice-Breaker, opening at Cyrano's Theatre Company on January 9th and running until February 1st. Join Mark Robokoff and Sarah Baird and they drop by the studio to talk about their latest project.KSKA: Friday, January 9th at 2:45pmListen Now:
Stage Talk takes a trip to Valdez and reports back on the goings on at this year's Last Frontier Theatre Conference. Award winning screenwriter and playwright Arthur M. Jolly (The Gulag Mouse, A Very Modern Marriage) is their special guest and talks about his experiences, his plays and the value of the conference to all playwrights.KSKA: Friday 5/24 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
It's getting dark in Alaska but you can "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" by tuning in to Stage Talk to hear UAA actors Scott Heverling and Paige Langit converse about the craziness which is the musical comedy Spamalot "lovingly ripped off from" the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Presented by UAA's Department of Theatre of Dance Spamalot opens Friday, November 16.View more backstage photos...KSKA: Friday 11/9 at 2:45 pm
25 years ago, two actors talked about wanting to perform together in John Steinbeck's classic story of friendship, hope and dreams unfulfilled during the American Depression and now that desire has finally been realized. Join us this week on Stage Talk as Bostin Christopher as "Lennie" and Kevin T. Bennett as "George" talk about that long journey to finally play these two iconic roles of the American Theatre as Perseverance Theatre brings Of Mice and Men to Anchorage.KSKA: Friday 10/26 at 2:45 pm
Think you know what's going on? Guess again. And again. Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage one of the most popular comedy-thrillers in recent years in Deathtrap, Ira Levin's Tony Award nominated play. Director, Vanessa Warner and Tammy Parker from VPA join host Jean Paal to talk about the show.KSKA: Friday 10/19 at 2:45 pm