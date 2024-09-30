-
This June 9th through the 16th the twenty-sixth annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will happen in Valdez, Alaska. Playwrights, actors, directors, and even a few fight choreographers will all spend a week exploring and celebrating new works as well as discovering new friends and reestablishing old ones. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk this week via phone to talk about what will be happening this year.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, June 23 at 2:45pm Twenty-five years ago, Jerry and Sandy Harper founded Cyrano's Theatre Company located at the corner of 4th Avenue and D Street in downtown Anchorage. This summer, the Board of Directors announced that the company will be moving to the former Out North Contemporary Art House located on Debarr Street midway between midtown and east Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk, Cyrano's Producing Artistic Director Teresa Pond and Board Member Jay Burns drop by to tell us about all the new and exciting opportunities this will bring to the company as well as a few fond memories of the old space.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, June 9 at 2:45pmThis years marks the 25th anniversary of one of the nation's premier theatre conferences and it's right here in Valdez, Alaska. The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started under the leadership of Dr. Jo Ann C. (Jody) McDowell and has been led by conference coordinator Dawson Moore since 2003. While at the core of the conference is the Play Lab, in which playwrights have their original works read to and given feedback by conference participants, the week-long event also features live performances, workshops in everything from acting and improvisation to playwriting and dramaturgy--and if that isn't enough, there is even a fringe festival that goes way into the evening. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk via a phone line this week to let us in on all the details.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, April 21 at 2:45pm In 1980, Robert Pond, candidate for Master of Arts degree in Theatre Arts at Portland State University presented his thesis: The History of Community Theatre in Anchorage, Alaska 1946-1976. Today, as he is preparing that thesis for a book, he drops by Stage Talk to chat about his personal recollections and experiences from his long career of producing theatre. Bob is one of the most recognized figures in Anchorage theatre and currently is one of the co-founders of RKP Productions which is planning on producing two Menotti operas later this year.LISTEN HERE
This June 12-18, the 24th annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will bring playwrights, actors, directors and many others to Valdez, Alaska to learn, teach and exchange creative ideas. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins us via phone link today to talk about all the exciting offerings this year's event will bring.KSKA: Friday, May 27 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
Join actors Aaron Wiseman and Colby Bleicher as they talk about the challenges of playing characters who in turn play characters in the multi-layed and riveting play about dominance, power and sexual tension, Venus in Fur by David Ives, being presented by Cyrano's Theatre Company. The play performs May 29th through June 13th with curtain at 7pm Thursday through Sunday (note additional performance Sunday evenings) and 3pm on Sunday. The play was inspired in part by the novella Venus in Fur by Austrian author Leopold von Sacher-Masoch.KSKA: Friday, June 5, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Dawson Moore from Valdez joins Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up this year's annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference.KSKA: Friday, May 1, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Jean Paal reports from the Last Frontier Theatre Conference with her guest Arthur M. Jolly, award winning playwright and screenwriter. Join Jean and Arthur as they let us in on the goings-on at this year's annual migration of playwrights, actors and directors to Valdez.KSKA: Friday, June 13, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
It's a homecoming for some and a new adventure for many. Dawson Moore, Conference Coordinator for the 22nd annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference, joins Stage Talk this week to talk about this internationally known playwriting conference held in Valdez. There's more than just playwriting going on and Dawson lets us in on all the activities as the conference runs June 8th though the 14th.KSKA: Friday, May 16, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Jean and Steve take a look back at the year in theatre and give a few shout outs to some extraordinary talent in acting, directing, writing and design.KSKA: Friday 12/20 at 2:45 pmListen Now