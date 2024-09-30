-
It's 104 degrees in the shade, there's no snow...ever!, and that sound on the roof isn't reindeer hoofs - it's three convicts clomping around. It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Well, if you're in French Guiana, that is. Don Gomes and Max Aronson of Anchorage Community Theatre stop by KSKA's Stage Talk this week on their way to the tropics to talk about the heart-warming comedy, My Three Angels, running atAnchorage Community Theatre November 23 - December 23.KSKA: Friday 11/16 at 2:45 pm
-
This week on Stage Talk, spend some time with curmudgeon Norman Thayer (Jerry McDonnell) and his daughter Chelsea (Veronica Page) as we visit them On Golden Pond and discover the trials and tribulations along with the love and warmth of their lives in this time-tested comedy/drama by Ernest Thompson. On Golden Pond opens tonight at Anchorage Community Theater.KSKA: Friday 9/28 at 2:45 pm
-
What do singing nuns, convict angels, marauding zombies, long-lost sisters and a trout named Walter have in common? Listen to Stage Talk as Bill Cotton, Executive Director of Anchorage Community Theatre, and Director Don Gomes give a preview of ACT’s 2012-2013 season.KSKA: Friday 8/3 at 2:45 pm
-
This week on Stage Talk, Portland storyteller Will Hornyak joins Kate Williams from Anchorage Community Theatre to talk about the art of storytelling and his upcoming performance and workshop at ACT.KSKA: Friday 6/1 at 2:45 pm
-
2012 marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Homestead Act, one of the most influential pieces of legislation in development of the American west. This week on Addressing Alaskans, learn more about the history of homesteading in the United States, Alaska and Anchorage.KSKA: Thursday 5/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
This week on Stage Talk, actors Rob Lecrone and Todd Sherwood talk about Anchorage Community Theatre's production of Steven Dietz's modern adaptation of the classic play originally penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and William Gillette in 1899. Will Sherlock finally meet his Waterloo? Winner of the 2007 Edgar Award for Best Mystery Play, Sherlock Holmes opens Friday, April 27 at ACT.KSKA: Friday 4/20 at 2:45 pm
-
Weeks before he presented oral arguments at the Supreme Court hearing on health care reform, author and filmmaker T.R. Reid visited to Alaska to help breakdown the 3000+ page Affordable Health Care Act. Reid explained the new rules for insurance providers, doctors and even fast food restaurants in his talk entitled "Affordable Health Care Act (Obama's Health Reform) in Plain English" recorded at UAA on March 22.KSKA: Thursday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play, Proofopens Friday March 9 atAnchorage Community Theatre. Lead actress, Lindsey Lamar who plays Catherine and ACT's executive director, Bill Cotton join hosts Jean and Steve this week on Stage Talk.This play contains some adult language.KSKA: Friday 3/2 at 2:45 pm
-
Alaskan seniors are seeing changes to Medicare under the federal Affordable Care Act. Dates for enrolling in prescription drug plans or changing existing plans are now earlier. What else do Alaskans need to know about changes to Medicare? What is a Medical Home? How is the shortage of doctors who will take Medicare patients in Alaska being addressed? KSKA & APRN: Tuesday 10/11 at 10:00 am
-
When ACTpresented this play in 1959, horror film-actor Boris Karloff starred as Johnathan, a fool hardy murderer working with his two elderly aunts Abby and Martha. Local actress, Linda Benson who plays aunt 'Martha' and director, Kevin Bennett join hosts Mark and Jean on Stage Talk to talk about ACT's latest production on Arsenic and Old Ace, opening Friday, Sept. 30.KSKA: Friday 9/23 at 2:45 pm