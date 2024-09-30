It's 104 degrees in the shade, there's no snow...ever!, and that sound on the roof isn't reindeer hoofs - it's three convicts clomping around. It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Well, if you're in French Guiana, that is. Don Gomes and Max Aronson of Anchorage Community Theatre stop by KSKA's Stage Talk this week on their way to the tropics to talk about the heart-warming comedy, My Three Angels, running atAnchorage Community Theatre November 23 - December 23.KSKA: Friday 11/16 at 2:45 pm

