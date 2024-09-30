Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Teacher Theressa Phillips reads to the toddler class with Assistant teacher, Brina Compton and teen worker, Kallie Caples looking on. Photo/Angela Denning
    Line One
    Alaska CARES and building resiliency
    Dr. Jay Butler
    Childhood trauma can affect our health throughout the lifetime. But there are paths to healing for our kids and our communities. Co-host Dr. Jay Butler will be speaking with Dr. Cathy Baldwin-Johnson and Hillary Walker of Alaska CARES at the Providence Alaska Medical Center on ways to mitigate the effects of childhood trauma and build resiliency in our children.Thanks for listening!
  • Hometown, Alaska
    ACES: How to reshuffle when the cards are stacked against children
    KSKA: Wednesday, February 1 at 2 pm and 8 p.m. New research documents the impact of stress on children's developing brains, as well as the long-term social and economic impacts. Join us for hopeful findings on how to reshuffle the cards for better outcomes. LISTEN NOW
  • Line One
    Creating Trauma-Informed Communities
    Eric Bork
    Monday, November 21, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Thanks to a decade-old study scientists now know that chronic stress, also known as toxic stress, caused by traumatic experiences during childhood such as child maltreatment or neglect, parental substance abuse, or sexual abuse have a direct link with an increased risk for chronic diseases due to their impact on the child’s developing brain and immune system.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    The impacts of childhood trauma on overall health
    Ellen Lockyer
    April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. On this week's Alaska Edition, we look at the Adverse Childhood Experiences study, or ACEs study, and the link between childhood trauma and health issues later in life. Studies have shown that these experiences lead to a wide variety of problems including asthma, cancer and arthritis. The good news is that research show that these effects can be reversed.
  • News
    Report recommends limited changes to oil tax credits
    Rachel Waldholz
    The state paid out more than half a billion dollars in refundable tax credits this past year -- and gave up another half a billion in credits deducted from companies' tax liabilities. Download Audio
  • News
    Small Victories, Big Problems for Buccaneer In Alaska
    Since Buccaneer Energy arrived on the scene in Alaska in the summer of 2011, it has seen a few victories and a host of unexpected problems.
  • News
    Parnell Administration To Introduce New Oil Tax Reform Legislation
    Dan Bross
    The Parnell administration is poised to introduce oil tax reform legislation again. Previous attempts have failed to gain enough support to pass the state legislature. The new bill was previewed for the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. It incorporates some ideas raised in recent year’s discussions.
  • News
    Legislators Study 'Rebalancing' Taxes, Not Cutting Them
    Dave Donaldson
    In the legislative session that begins in January, members of the House and Senate will face several high priority issues. But at the top will be whether to change the state’s oil tax structure in hopes of encouraging more new production.
  • News
    Legislative Agency Warns of Risk to State’s Credit Status
    Dave Donaldson
    Wednesday, a legislative agency reports that the state’s credit status will be at risk if the oil tax reductions proposed by the governor become law.