Childhood trauma can affect our health throughout the lifetime. But there are paths to healing for our kids and our communities. Co-host Dr. Jay Butler will be speaking with Dr. Cathy Baldwin-Johnson and Hillary Walker of Alaska CARES at the Providence Alaska Medical Center on ways to mitigate the effects of childhood trauma and build resiliency in our children.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Wednesday, February 1 at 2 pm and 8 p.m. New research documents the impact of stress on children's developing brains, as well as the long-term social and economic impacts. Join us for hopeful findings on how to reshuffle the cards for better outcomes. LISTEN NOW
Monday, November 21, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Thanks to a decade-old study scientists now know that chronic stress, also known as toxic stress, caused by traumatic experiences during childhood such as child maltreatment or neglect, parental substance abuse, or sexual abuse have a direct link with an increased risk for chronic diseases due to their impact on the child’s developing brain and immune system.LISTEN NOW
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. On this week's Alaska Edition, we look at the Adverse Childhood Experiences study, or ACEs study, and the link between childhood trauma and health issues later in life. Studies have shown that these experiences lead to a wide variety of problems including asthma, cancer and arthritis. The good news is that research show that these effects can be reversed.
The state paid out more than half a billion dollars in refundable tax credits this past year -- and gave up another half a billion in credits deducted from companies' tax liabilities. Download Audio
Since Buccaneer Energy arrived on the scene in Alaska in the summer of 2011, it has seen a few victories and a host of unexpected problems.
The Parnell administration is poised to introduce oil tax reform legislation again. Previous attempts have failed to gain enough support to pass the state legislature. The new bill was previewed for the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. It incorporates some ideas raised in recent year’s discussions.
In the legislative session that begins in January, members of the House and Senate will face several high priority issues. But at the top will be whether to change the state’s oil tax structure in hopes of encouraging more new production.
Wednesday, a legislative agency reports that the state’s credit status will be at risk if the oil tax reductions proposed by the governor become law.