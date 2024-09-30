-
A Juneau man is dead after his vehicle slipped off its jack while he was working on it Sunday afternoon. Joshua Beach, 31, was pinned under the car. Fire and Rescue responded, but life-saving measures were of no avail.
-
A man in a motorcycle tour group died Sunday when his vehicle apparently slipped on the Dalton Highway.
-
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...
-
Friday night a young man in Anchorage rolled his car and was killed. He was driving south at a high rate of speed after hitting a vehicle driven by a man who reported the incident to police.
-
Anchorage's gay PrideFest parade was abruptly canceled Saturday after a fatal accident. The volunteer driver of the sports car carrying the parade Marshall abruptly accelerated and ran over one of the participants.
-
Photo Provided by Alaska State Troopers Two people were killed and others sought treatment for injuries after a multiple vehicle accident on the Seward…