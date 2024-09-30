-
On this next Outdoor Explorer, our guests are Jeff Landfield and Paxson Woelber from The Alaska Landmine. The two journalists have reported extensively on disputed access to public lands in Anchorage. Our conversation focused on the history and battle for access to Chugach State Park from the Stewart Trail.
The US Army Corps of Engineers has granted a permit to ConocoPhillips Alaska that will give the company access to the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
A concept based on an Alaskan program to make dental care more accessible is gaining support across the nation.
Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00amIt’s a new frontier in the telecommunications world. A fiber-optic cable has been placed under Lake Illiamna, in remote western Alaska, to bring broad-band internet access to villages across a large swath of the state.
Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmAs Commonwealth North continues to tackle Health Care Reform in Alaska as one if its key policy issues, the group invited Rick Pollack of the American Hospital Association to speak on the "Future Health Care: Balancing Cost, Quality and Access" on June 15.