-
Please join co-host, Prentiss Pemberton for an interview with childhood trauma survivor and bestselling author, Dave Pelzer, author of “A Child Called It”.Thanks for listening!
-
Vera Starbard, playwright for Perseverance Theatre's production of Our Voices Will Be Heard along with actor Erin Trip and Anchorage General Manager for Perseverance, Josh Lowman, drop by the studio this week to talk about this exciting new play that runs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre February 19-28.KSKA: Friday, February 19 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
-
The Alaska Office of Children’s Services is regionalizing its call-in process for reports of child abuse and neglect.
-
A former Anchorage high school choir instructor will serve 13 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of sexually abusing a minor.