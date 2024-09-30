-
The Anchorage Assembly, last night (Tuesday 12/18), approved a resolution allowing sale of the liquor license belonging to Rumrunner's Old Towne Bar & Grill, which closed Sunday, to an Anchorage restaurateur.
Governor Parnell has vetoed legislation that would bar a convicted felon from serving on a state government board or commission unless the conviction has been set aside.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...