A Closer Look

Much media attention directed to Anchorage’s homeless situation has centered on the heavy numbers flocking to the Brother Francis Shelter during the November cold spell as well as last week’s opening of Karluk Manor for high, at risk chronic alcoholics living on the street. But they are not the bulk of the city’s homeless. Most of Anchorage’s homeless are families, who for various reasons are often unseen, difficult to number and often harder to help. KSKA: Monday 12/12 at 1:00 pmSaturday 12/17 at 6:30 pm

