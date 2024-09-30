-
This program is all about long serving Alaska Public Media Program Director Bede Trantina, as well as memories of the early days of KSKA. We sat down with Bede and Alex Hills, the founding general manager of KSKA who hired Bede 39 years ago to find out more about how the station got started and how Bede began her tenure here.LISTEN HERE
-
Alaska's abundant coal resources are attracting world attention, especially in the Matanuska - Susitna Borough area, where rich deposits of bituminous coal have attracted development interests from as far away as Australia. But some Mat Su residents say that development will bring only environmental damage and disruption of a rural lifestyle. Others are anticipating high paying jobs. Join Ellen Lockyer for A Closer Look at coal mining in the Mat Su.Thursday 12/13 at 1:00 pm
-
Much media attention directed to Anchorage’s homeless situation has centered on the heavy numbers flocking to the Brother Francis Shelter during the November cold spell as well as last week’s opening of Karluk Manor for high, at risk chronic alcoholics living on the street. But they are not the bulk of the city’s homeless. Most of Anchorage’s homeless are families, who for various reasons are often unseen, difficult to number and often harder to help. KSKA: Monday 12/12 at 1:00 pmSaturday 12/17 at 6:30 pm
-
Since the days of the Pioneer Colonists, the Matanuska Valley has been the heart of Alaska's agriculture industry. But changing times demand updated means of production and processing. Today's consumers are increasingly calling for for fresh, locally grown foods, and that is encouraging some growers to look toward expansion, but the lack of a central processing and production center could be holding them back. Is it time to push for a Valley Agricultural Processing and Development Center? KSKA: Monday 10/17 at 1:00 pm & Saturday 10/22 at 6:30 pm
-
The number of diagnosed autistic and Asperger syndrome children in Anchorage continues to rise. KSKA's A Closer Look focuses on some of the educational programs for those children and their parents.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 1:00 pmSaturday 10/8 at 6:30 pm
-
Double click photo for captions or to enlarge.Monday, Aug. 22 @ 1:00 pm & Saturday Aug. 27 at 6:30 pmThe Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory is located in Anchorage, but its mission is to serve police departments and trooper stations across the state. On A Closer Look, KSKA’ s Len Anderson takes us on an audio tour of the new state Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory under construction and set for completion in June, 2012.
-
Mon., Aug. 1 at 1:00 pm and Sat. Aug. 6 at 6:30 pmTitle 21, it's sweeping; it's controversial; and often it's confusing. For nearly 10 years Anchorage has grappled with rewriting Title 21, the municipality's land use code, but for many its details remain hazy. Join us for an on-going series on the project Mondays at 1:00 pm on A Closer Look, starting August 1.