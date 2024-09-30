Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
9-11

  • News
    Are You Ready?
    Summer is over and we're back home again. Up ahead: winter. Now is a good time to take stock and see how prepared and self-reliant we are, not just for winter weather, but in the event a major event delays police, public health services, food and fresh water supplies. How does a citizen get ready, mentally and physically, to face the aftermath of a disaster? Join us with your questions on the next Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, 8/28 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
  • News
    Second Controller Speaks About Korean Airliner Incident on 9/11
    Lori Townsend
    Another Air Traffic controller who says he worked with Korean flight 085 that was diverted to Whitehorse on Sept. 11, 2001 has come forward with additional details of the day’s events. APRN reported Friday that retired Air Traffic Controller Rick Wilder says the pilot was ordered to squawk that he had hijackers on board.
  • News
    Air Traffic Controller Talks About Korean Airliner Incident on 9-11
    Lori Townsend
    A decade after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, APRN has uncovered new information regarding the events that caused a Korean 747 en route to New York and scheduled to stop in Anchorage for fuel, to be diverted from Anchorage to Whitehorse Canada.
  • National
    10th Anniversary 9/11: Concert to Honor
    Kristin Spack
    You can hear the Concert to Honor LIVE from The Kennedy Center, Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 - 6:00 pm on KSKA. President Obama will speak during the concert that features performances by Patti Labelle, Alan Jackson and Denyce Graves.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 4:00 pm