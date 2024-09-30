-
Summer is over and we're back home again. Up ahead: winter. Now is a good time to take stock and see how prepared and self-reliant we are, not just for winter weather, but in the event a major event delays police, public health services, food and fresh water supplies. How does a citizen get ready, mentally and physically, to face the aftermath of a disaster? Join us with your questions on the next Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, 8/28 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
-
Another Air Traffic controller who says he worked with Korean flight 085 that was diverted to Whitehorse on Sept. 11, 2001 has come forward with additional details of the day’s events. APRN reported Friday that retired Air Traffic Controller Rick Wilder says the pilot was ordered to squawk that he had hijackers on board.
-
A decade after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, APRN has uncovered new information regarding the events that caused a Korean 747 en route to New York and scheduled to stop in Anchorage for fuel, to be diverted from Anchorage to Whitehorse Canada.
-
You can hear the Concert to Honor LIVE from The Kennedy Center, Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 - 6:00 pm on KSKA. President Obama will speak during the concert that features performances by Patti Labelle, Alan Jackson and Denyce Graves.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 4:00 pm