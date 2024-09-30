-
By Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO - Juneau and Marcia Lynn, KBBI - HomerA small fleet of Seattle-based wooden halibut schooners still work Alaska waters, though they’re nearly a century old.
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...
The Sealaska Heritage Institute Cultural Center planned for downtown Juneau will be named for the Reverend Doctor Walter Soboleff.Institute president Rosita Worl made the announcement Saturday during memorial services for Soboleff. Fundraising is underway for the Southeast Alaska Native cultural and visitors’ facility, to be built adjacent to Sealaska Regional Native Corporation headquarters.
Memorial services for the Reverend Doctor Walter Soboleff will be carried live on statewide television Saturday.Beginning at 2 p.m., Doctor Soboleff will be remembered at a Grand Camp Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood service followed by a community memorial.
Plane Crash Kills Five Near Birchwood, Lawmakers Preparing to Head Back to Juneau, Top Veterans Affairs Official Visiting Alaska, 360 North Carrying Soboleff Memorial Service, and more...
Saturday’s memorial service for Tlingit elder Walter Soboleff will be transmitted on public television’s 360 North cable channel. The service is at 2 pm at Centennial Hall in Juneau, followed by a celebration of life at the Native Brotherhood Hall.