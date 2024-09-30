-
This week, we're heading to Levelock on the Kvichak River near Bristol Bay. Chadalin Washington is an administrative assistant in Levelock.Download Audio
This week, we're visiting the Prince William Sound Community of Chenega. Sandra Angaiak is a tribal administrator assistant in Chenega.
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
Now its time for 300 villages. This week, we're on our way to Womens Bay on Kodiak Island. The community was named by a Russian Explorer in the 1700's.…
Singer, songwriter Jeff Kanzler first came to Alaska a decade ago to visit a lovely Alaskan girl. They didn’t end up together, but he still considers her to be something of his angel in life for introducing him to the Last Frontier.
This week, we visit Tok, on the Alaska Highway, to find out just what folks there do during the deep freeze of winter, while we delve into the mystery of how Tok got its name. John Rusyniak in Tok took a few minutes to talk with us.
And now, a trip to the most far flung community in Alaska. Adak is near the end of the Aluetian Chain, farther west than Hawaii. It’s an old Navy base, that is in the middle of a revitalization. Layton Lockett is the city manager of Adak.
The book and movie adaptation of Into the Wild prompts some Alaskans to roll their eyes. But the account of Christopher McCandless’s ill-fated pilgrimage to the Bus 142 inspires many others to follow his path on the Stampede Trail. But the trek to bus can be dangerous – even fatal. Reporter Diana Saverin decided to take her own trip there and has this story.
This week 300 Villages takes us on a road trip up the Dalton Highway. 260 miles north of Fairbanks is a small settlement- really just a big truck stop- called ColdFoot Camp. This time of year, just a small crew of workers live there to provide services to the truckers on their way to Prudhoe Bay.
And now it’s time for our weekly trip around the state in the segment we call 300 villages. First we’ll head to the Northwest community of Wales, on the Bering Strait, and then to Metlakatla, south of Ketchikan.