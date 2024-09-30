2019 Teacher of the Year

-
Danielle Riha teaches seventh and eighth grade at the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School in Anchorage. Riha's career has been varied, transitioning from working in rural Alaska to helping open the charter school. Listen now
Jacob Bera is the fine arts chair at Eagle River high school. He has students at all levels, from kids who've never considered art as a hobby, to those who are just as passionate as he was in his AP Studio Art class. Listen now
Steve Hall is a math and science teacher at the high school in the Mat-Su town of Houston. Hall's style of teaching emphasizes a lot of hands-on learning. Listen now
Chohla Moll is a science teacher at Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka. Moll's teaching style is rooted in making sure her students know about the culture and history of the land around them. Listen now
Ingrid Cumberlidge is a third grade teacher from Sand Point. Cumberlidge has taught in the Aleutians East Borough School District for over twenty years, and her Sand Point roots run deep. Listen now