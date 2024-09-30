2019 PenAir Crash

-
The NTSB report also described company culture within RavnAir group that discouraged pilots from speaking out about safety concerns.
While the early findings establish some of the facts surrounding the Jan. 16 crash, the chief of the NTSB's Alaska Regional Office said it's too soon to pinpoint the cause.
Since RavnAir Group's PenAir plane crash in October, Unalaskans haven't been able to use Alaska Airlines miles to book flights to or from Anchorage.
The Unalaska City School District is still experiencing fallout from a fatal plane crash in November.
The flight that crashed at the Dutch Harbor airport last month, killing a passenger, landed amid unfavorable but shifting winds, according to an initial federal report released Friday. And it was captained by a pilot with relatively little experience at the controls of Saab-2000 plane he was flying, the report said.
The City of Unalaska may consider legal action against the airlines involved in last month's fatal plane crash.
A month after PenAir crash, Ravn to resume Unalaska flights, but travel headaches continue with reservations, milesWhile regular flights are set to resume in tentatively this week, Unalaskans still have a lot of unanswered questions about flying to and from Anchorage.
After the Unalaska plane crash upended their swim meet, locals volunteered and the high school team swam anywayWhen Unalaska swimmers were unable to compete against Cordova as planned, classmates and other community members stepped up to the blocks instead.
The order allows the city to charter as many as three flights per week — and to resell the seats to the many community members looking to travel for work, vacation, medical appointments and more.
'There's no plan B': As Unalaska flight delays continue, residents call for air service affordability, reliabilityIn the aftermath of October's fatal plane crash, Unalaskans held a community meeting to voice their concerns about the island's air travel situation.