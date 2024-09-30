Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2014 general election

  • Alaska Edition Host Lori Townsend, left, is joined by APRN Juneau correspondent Alexandra Gutierrez, right, and APRN Washington DC correspondent Liz Ruskin, not pictured. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    News
    As Final Ballot Count Looms, Potential Electees Plan Next Move
    Lori Townsend
    The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today. KSKA: Friday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
  • Host Lori Townsend was joined by UAA Atwood Professor Mark Trahant and Poynter's Rick Edmonds (not pictured). (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    News
    Who Do Voters Trust For Election-Related Information?
    Lori Townsend
    The elections are finally over, although in Alaska, there is still uncertainty over the U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial race outcomes. Those race results will not be clear until more than 20,000 early, absentee and questioned ballots are counted next week. KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio