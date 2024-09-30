2013 Municipal Elections

-
The Anchorage Assembly Chair says he's going to introduce a new ordinance that will better outline how public hearings work. Meanwhile, Anchorage union leaders have applied to hold a referendum that could repeal a controversial ordinance recently passed by the Assembly. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
-
There were two Anchorage School Board seats on Tuesday's Election ballot. Bettye Davis and Eric Croft won them.
-
A write-in candidate is challenging Anchorage Assembly Chair Ernie Hall for Seat D, representing West Anchorage, in the upcoming municipal election -- his name is Nick Moe. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.news-20130325-04