2013 Anchorage Municipal Election

The Anchorage Assembly got an update on how the review of ballots from last week's election is going at last night's regular Assembly meeting. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
There were four bond propositions for infrastructure projects on the Anchorage Municipal ballot Tuesday, and they all passed.
If you live in Anchorage, you may want to double check your Assembly precinct before voting Tomorrow (4/1). The Anchorage Municipal Clerk's office says redistricting has shifted the boarders of precincts in three areas of the city.Download Audio