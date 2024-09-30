This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to two keynote speeches for this year's Alaska Forum on the Environment conference in Anchorage. In the first half of the show, hear Annie Leonard, author of "The Story of Stuff." Then Dennis McLerran from the Environmental Protection Agency talks about a variety of EPA projects happening right now in Alaska with the latest development in the Bristol Bay assessment.KSKA: Thursday 2/14 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pmNOTE: Addressing Alaskans moves to Tuesdays (same time) next week 2/19

Listen