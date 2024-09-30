Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
2013

  • News
    Big Wind Storm Predicted to Hit Anchorage During Morning Commute
    Daysha Eaton
    The first big wind storm of the season is forecast to hit early Tuesday Morning. With lots of wet weather and the ground still unfrozen, the National Weather Service says Anchorage should be prepared for some downed trees and power outages.Download Audio
  • Photo courtesy of the Governor's Office.
    News
    2013 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Checks Will Be $900
    Josh Edge
    The 2013 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend will be $900, according to acting Revenue Commissioner Angela Rodell.
  • News
    Anchorage School Board Approves Teacher Contract
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage School Board unanimously approved a new contract for teachers on Monday night. The district saved money in two ways, by not providing benefits for some part-time teachers and by issuing bonuses that do not count toward benefits for other teachers instead of increasing their salaries.
  • News
    Anchorage Teachers Get Tiny Raise, Part-Timers Lose Benefits
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage teachers have a new contract. It gives them a small raise that doesn't keep up with the cost of living and eliminates benefits for part-time educators. Listen Now
  • News
    Traditional Foods At Risk in Salmon Nation
    Kristin Spack
    This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to nature writer, Gary Paul Nabhan's keynote address recorded at the 2013 Alaska Botanical Gardenannual spring conference. In his talk entitled, "Traditional Foods at Risk in Salmon Nation: Threatened Wild & Cultivated Plants," Nabhan details how we can save at risk plants, underlining the important of diverse food systems.KSKA: Tuesday 4/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Write-in Moe Challenges Hall for Assembly Seat D
    Daysha Eaton
    A write-in candidate is challenging Anchorage Assembly Chair Ernie Hall for Seat D, representing West Anchorage, in the upcoming municipal election -- his name is Nick Moe. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.news-20130325-04
  • News
    AK: Rookie
    Annie Feidt
    Thirteen rookies will hit the trail this weekend for the 1000 mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. They are an international bunch, hailing from Norway, Russia and even Brazil. Eight call Alaska home, including musher Christine Roalofs who keeps 22 dogs in a barn in her backyard in east Anchorage. Roalofs is a pediatric dentist who fell in love with the idea of racing the Iditarod when she moved to Alaska more than a decade ago.
  • News
    Alaska Forum on the Environment
    Kristin Spack
    This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to two keynote speeches for this year's Alaska Forum on the Environment conference in Anchorage. In the first half of the show, hear Annie Leonard, author of "The Story of Stuff." Then Dennis McLerran from the Environmental Protection Agency talks about a variety of EPA projects happening right now in Alaska with the latest development in the Bristol Bay assessment.KSKA: Thursday 2/14 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pmNOTE: Addressing Alaskans moves to Tuesdays (same time) next week 2/19