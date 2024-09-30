-
The first big wind storm of the season is forecast to hit early Tuesday Morning. With lots of wet weather and the ground still unfrozen, the National Weather Service says Anchorage should be prepared for some downed trees and power outages.Download Audio
Over sixty percent of the United States' fisheries are in Alaska. In a melting Arctic new markets for Alaska seafood will become more easily accessible. How will a changing environment impact how we manage fisheries in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans our month-long series of Arctic Imperative Summit talks continues with Morgen Crow and Clem Tillion discussing "Alaska's Fisheries: The Bering Sea and the Arctic." In the second half of the program, MSNBC's Chris Matthews talks about the role of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.KSKA: Thursday 10/11 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
October on Addressing Alaskans listen to a special 4-part series featuring talks from 2nd annual Arctic Imperative Summit hosted by the Alaska Dispatch in Girdwood. As the Arctic sea ice melts back to a new record, representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, NOAA, Alaska Native Corporations, foreign investment and oil companies, Alaska fisheries, local and international political leaders come together to discuss the many questions facing us regarding what's next in Arctic.KSKA: Thursdays in October at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm (10/18 at 8:00 pm)
The Republican primary race for Matanusaka Valley's state House District 11 ended with incumbent Republican Bill Stoltze easily defeating challeger Tom Connelly. Stoltze, who has served in the legislature since his 2002 election, came out of Tuesday's primary with 82% of the vote.
"If you think the bailout of Wall Street won't happen again, check your wallets," Professor Robert Reich cautioned Alaskans at Dena'ina Center in Anchorage on Wednesday. Professor at U.C. Berkeley, Former Secretary of Labor and NPR commentator, Reich gave the keynote address at the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation2012 annual outlook luncheon on Wednesday. Listen to his talk followed questions from the audience on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 7/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler should be called Alaska Radio Writers Rambler this month as we talk about the premier Kachemack Bay Writers Conference in Homer with Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Nancy Lord and conference organizer Carol Swartz. If you are a writer or ever wanted to be a writer, there is no where else to be in June. The keynote guest of honor is National Book Award Winner, author of the classic Arctic Dreams, Barry Lopez. Learn more about Barry Lopez and and the exciting line up that awaits you.KSKA: Monday 4/30 at 1:00 pm
The Municipal Attorney for Anchorage has issued an opinion on the validity of last week’s election. Attorney Dennis Wheeler says it’s unlikely that voting problems due to a ballot shortage will invalidate the election.
The Anchorage city clerks office is calling the voter turn out in yesterday's election "unprecedented." The office is investigating the election, working today to figure out which voting precincts ran out of ballots. Read More
It's election season in Anchorage and you can't drive around the city without seeing signs for incumbent Mayor Dan Sullivan and challenger Paul Honeman.…
Four of six mayoral candidates joined host Michael Carey and panelists Grace Jang, KTVA and Daysha Eaton KSKA for Running 2012 in the KAKM studios on March 29. Watch the first hour of the program with candidates Dan Sullivan and Paul Honeman here. Bob Lupo and Phil Isley presented in second video.