What happens when several 1950s era teenage zombies meet a group of today's living teenagers? Alaska Fine Arts Academy's Robin Bassett joins Stage Talk this week to shed a little light on Leslie Caulfield's Shake Rattle and Rot, The Zombie Musical opening October 4th and running through October 26th in Eagle River.KSKA: Friday, 10/4 at 2:45pmListen Now
It's prom night 1958 as Midnight Sun Theatre in cooperation with Anchorage Community Theatrepresents the jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes by Roger Bean. Join "Missy" (aka Megan Perkins) and "Prom Director" David Block this week on Stage Talk to hear all about the backstage stories of the group as they prepare for the show which runs July 5th through the 28th at ACT.KSKA: Friday 7/5 at 2:45pmDownload Audio