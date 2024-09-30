-
Seward, the city named for the man who purchased Alaska for the U.S., turns one hundred years old today (Friday). The community on the Kenai Peninsula is noted for its beauty, its fishing and its rocking Fourth of July celebration. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer spoke with some community leaders about the town and its centennial.
-
The International Geophysical Year changed the face of science for the world. Even though it was not yet a state, Alaska was a big part of that change. 50 years later it was time for the International Polar Year, and we’re just starting to learn its results.
-
Tuesday, June 21 at 10:00amWhat sort of place will Alaska be in 2059, after one hundred years of statehood?