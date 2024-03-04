Mad Myrna's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is a unique take on the beloved rock opera | State of Art

This week on State of Art we're diving into Mad Myrna's upcoming production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." The 1970s Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera follows the last days of Jesus leading up to the crucifixion and will open on March 7. This version will feature a paired down, all-female cast performing in an intimate setting. We're joined by director Kalli Denali Randall to find out more.

LINKS:

Mad Myrna's website "Jesus Christ Superstar" tickets

NOTE: Alaska Public Media's Madilyn Rose is a cast member.

