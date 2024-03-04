Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Mad Myrna's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is a unique take on the beloved rock opera | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:32 PM AKST

This week on State of Art we're diving into Mad Myrna's upcoming production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." The 1970s Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera follows the last days of Jesus leading up to the crucifixion and will open on March 7. This version will feature a paired down, all-female cast performing in an intimate setting. We're joined by director Kalli Denali Randall to find out more.

LINKS:
Mad Myrna's website "Jesus Christ Superstar" tickets

NOTE: Alaska Public Media's Madilyn Rose is a cast member.

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
