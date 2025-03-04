Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Local news, misinformation, and media literacy | Talk of Alaska

By Wesley Early
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:12 PM AKST
Wesley Early, Andrew Kitchenman, and Paola Banchero, all journalists, sit and speak to each other in a radio studio.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Wesley Early, Andrew Kitchenman, and Paola Banchero sit and speak to each other in the Alaska Public Media studio.

While it’s easier than ever to access information, it’s also easier to access misinformation. Traditional news outlets are facing competition from newer forms of content creation, and not everyone follows the same rules. On this Talk of Alaska, we talk about the role of local news, media literacy, and how to think critically about the content you’re watching, reading or listening to.

LISTEN:

Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Wesley Early

GUESTS:

  • Andrew Kitchenman - Editor in Chief, Alaska Beacon
  • Larry Persily - Longtime Alaska Journalist, Owner, Wrangell Sentinel, Board Chair, Alaska News Coalition
  • Paola Banchero - UAA Journalism Professor, teaches courses on media literacy

RELATED:

Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
