Local news, misinformation, and media literacy | Talk of Alaska

While it’s easier than ever to access information, it’s also easier to access misinformation. Traditional news outlets are facing competition from newer forms of content creation, and not everyone follows the same rules. On this Talk of Alaska, we talk about the role of local news, media literacy, and how to think critically about the content you’re watching, reading or listening to.

HOST: Wesley Early

GUESTS:



Andrew Kitchenman - Editor in Chief, Alaska Beacon

Larry Persily - Longtime Alaska Journalist, Owner, Wrangell Sentinel, Board Chair, Alaska News Coalition

Paola Banchero - UAA Journalism Professor, teaches courses on media literacy

