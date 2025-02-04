Renaming Denali | Talk of Alaska

President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders in his first few days in office. Some have been celebrated, some caused confusion and some left federal employees uncertain about their future. One order really struck a chord with Alaskans: the executive order that changed the name of North America’s highest peak back to Mount McKinley from its Koyukon Athabascan name, Denali. We asked what you thought and heard from more than 700 Alaskans! Did you weigh in? We discuss the importance of place names and why they matter on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Aaron Leggett - President, Native Village of Eklutna

- President, Native Village of Eklutna Jo Antonson - Executive Director, Alaska Historical Society

- Executive Director, Alaska Historical Society Ivan Moore - Owner, Alaska Survey Research

