Renaming Denali | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:30 PM AKST
Denali.
Tim Rains
/
U.S. National Park Service
Denali.

President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders in his first few days in office. Some have been celebrated, some caused confusion and some left federal employees uncertain about their future. One order really struck a chord with Alaskans: the executive order that changed the name of North America’s highest peak back to Mount McKinley from its Koyukon Athabascan name, Denali. We asked what you thought and heard from more than 700 Alaskans! Did you weigh in? We discuss the importance of place names and why they matter on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Aaron Leggett - President, Native Village of Eklutna
  • Jo Antonson - Executive Director, Alaska Historical Society
  • Ivan Moore - Owner, Alaska Survey Research

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
