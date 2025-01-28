Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

How the state and tribal organizations respond to disasters | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:39 AM AKST
fallen trees and caution tape around flooding
Katie Anastas
/
KTOO
Fallen trees line the banks of the Mendenhall River where flooding eroded land underneath a condo and swept away the house next door. (Katie Anastas/KTOO)

Disaster can strike anywhere at any time. Having a plan to keep your family safe can help keep anxiety down during an intense event and save lives. As a disruptive climate contributes to more damaging storms, floods and wildfires, how prepared are you to make it through an emergency? On Talk of Alaska, state and tribal emergency managers join us to describe how they respond to a crisis and how you can make a plan to protect your family.

LISTEN:

Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Jason Wilson - Public Safety Director, Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska
  • Sabrina Grubitz - Public Safety Manager, Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska
  • Jeremy Zidek - Public Information Officer, State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
