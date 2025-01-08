Development under a second Trump administration | Talk of Alaska Listen • 53:46

Alaska’s oil and gas sector has long been in decline. From a peak of oil production in the 80s, more than 2 million barrels per day, to a 75% drop to under 500,000 today. With some projects in development now and a new extraction-friendly administration headed to the White House, will Alaska’s fossil fuel sector boom again? Or will the world’s move toward renewables change industry development plans here? We discuss the future of Alaska’s energy industry on this Talk of Alaska.

Host: Lori Townsend

Guests:



Tim Bradner – Editor & publisher, Alaska Legislative Digest and Alaska Economic Report. Covers economy, state government, and Alaska's oil and gas industry.

Editor & publisher, Alaska Legislative Digest and Alaska Economic Report. Covers economy, state government, and Alaska's oil and gas industry. Lois Epstein – President, LNE Engineering and Policy, specializing in work around conservation and the oil and gas industry.

President, LNE Engineering and Policy, specializing in work around conservation and the oil and gas industry. Scott Montgomery – Affiliate faculty member, Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington, Seattle. Lecturer on energy and geopolitics.

