Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Development under a second Trump administration | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published January 8, 2025 at 11:16 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
An above-ground section of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System near the Toolik Lake Research Station in the North Slope Borough. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)
An above-ground section of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System near the Toolik Lake Research Station in the North Slope Borough. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)
Development under a second Trump administration | Talk of Alaska

Alaska’s oil and gas sector has long been in decline. From a peak of oil production in the 80s, more than 2 million barrels per day, to a 75% drop to under 500,000 today. With some projects in development now and a new extraction-friendly administration headed to the White House, will Alaska’s fossil fuel sector boom again? Or will the world’s move toward renewables change industry development plans here? We discuss the future of Alaska’s energy industry on this Talk of Alaska.

Host: Lori Townsend
Guests:

  • Tim Bradner – Editor & publisher, Alaska Legislative Digest and Alaska Economic Report. Covers economy, state government, and Alaska's oil and gas industry.
  • Lois Epstein – President, LNE Engineering and Policy, specializing in work around conservation and the oil and gas industry.
  • Scott Montgomery – Affiliate faculty member, Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington, Seattle. Lecturer on energy and geopolitics.

Related:

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes