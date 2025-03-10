Anchorage Festival of Music and breaking the fourth wall with 'The Dragon of Wantley' | State of Art

On this episode of State of Art, we discuss Anchorage Festival of Music’s upcoming production of “The Dragon of Wantley.” Considered the most popular opera of the 18th century, it’s a parody of serious operas that tells the story of a village being terrorized by a dragon and the beer-loving knight they hope will save them.

Performances are Friday through Sunday, March 28th through the 30th in the UAA Fine Arts Building.

We're by Anchorage Festival of Music artistic director, Laura Koenig, and production director Mari Hahn.