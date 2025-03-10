Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Festival of Music and breaking the fourth wall with 'The Dragon of Wantley' | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published March 10, 2025 at 3:47 PM AKDT
On this episode of State of Art, we discuss Anchorage Festival of Music’s upcoming production of “The Dragon of Wantley.” Considered the most popular opera of the 18th century, it’s a parody of serious operas that tells the story of a village being terrorized by a dragon and the beer-loving knight they hope will save them.

Performances are Friday through Sunday, March 28th through the 30th in the UAA Fine Arts Building.

We're by Anchorage Festival of Music artistic director, Laura Koenig, and production director Mari Hahn.

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
