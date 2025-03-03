Discussing Lou Nathanson's new album 'Darwin's Tango' | State of Art

At the end of last year, Anchorage singer-songwriter, Lou Nathanson, released his first album since 1999. "Darwin's Tango" has 16 original songs featuring 14 local musicians and the songs range from the hilarious to the heartfelt.

Nathanson and a small backing band will be playing a concert on March 8 at the UAA Recital Hall.

On this episode Nathanson talks about his growth as a musician, getting the album together and what to expect from his upcoming show.