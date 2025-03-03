Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
State of Art

Discussing Lou Nathanson's new album 'Darwin's Tango' | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:07 PM AKST
Anchorage singer-songwriter, Lou Nathanson, released his first album since 1999.
Courtesy of Lou Nathanson
At the end of last year, Anchorage singer-songwriter, Lou Nathanson, released his first album since 1999. "Darwin's Tango" has 16 original songs featuring 14 local musicians and the songs range from the hilarious to the heartfelt.

Nathanson and a small backing band will be playing a concert on March 8 at the UAA Recital Hall.

On this episode Nathanson talks about his growth as a musician, getting the album together and what to expect from his upcoming show.

State of Art
