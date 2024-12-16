Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
‘Greyhound Cowboy: And Other Stories’ explores flawed characters in wild spaces | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published December 16, 2024 at 12:10 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

After a decades-long career with the Forest Service, Juneau author, Ken Post, released “Greyhound Cowboy: And Other Stories.” The collection follows realistic characters exploring relationships and conflicts against the backdrop of nature’s grandeur–from a fly-fishing guide and a cowboy stuck at a Montana bus station to a wildland firefighter trying to escape her demons.

He tells us about drawing inspiration from his long career working in remote Alaska, developing “loveable losers” and the role nature plays in his short stories.

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
